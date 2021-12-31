Business GST Council decides to postpone tax hike on textiles

GST Council decides to postpone tax hike on textiles

Pratyush Deep Kotoky Twitter Dec 31, 2021, 02:46 pm 2 min read

The GST rate on textiles was supposed to be increased from 5% to 12% from January 1, 2022.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday decided to postpone the proposed hike in GST rate on textiles, said Bikram Singh, Himachal Pradesh's Industry Minister. Notably, the GST rate on textiles was supposed to be increased from 5% to 12% from January 1, 2022. The GST Council will review the matter again in its next meeting in February 2022, Singh added.

Context Why does this story matter?

The decision was taken at the 46th GST Council meeting on Friday. The move will bring some relief to citizens as the new, increased GST rate would have hiked the prices of textile products. The GST on textiles was to be hiked due to corrections in the inverted duty structure. Notably, cotton products were exempted from the hike.

Criticism Government received flak over increase in GST on textiles

Opposition parties had earlier objected to the government's move to hike tax on textile products. West Bengal's Finance Minister Amit Mitra also claimed 15 million jobs will be lost due to the tax hike. The government estimation of earning an additional Rs. 7,000 crore by raising tax is mythical, he said, adding that the tax hike will cause several units to shut down.

GST Council Sitharaman chairs 46th GST Council meeting

The 46th GST Council meeting is being chaired by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on Friday. The finance ministers of states and union territories as well as senior officials are attending the meeting. The meeting is significant as it is taking place ahead of the Union Budget for 2022-23, scheduled to be presented in the Parliament on February 1, 2022.

Finance Minister Sitharaman held pre-budget consultations yesterday

Meanwhile, Sitharaman also chaired the pre-budget consultations on Thursday with the finance ministers of states and union territories (with legislature) for Union Budget 2022-23 in Delhi. The participants in the meeting reportedly also provided their suggestions to Sitharaman for inclusion in the Budget Speech. Sitharaman reportedly thanked participants for their suggestions and assured them to examine each of the proposals.