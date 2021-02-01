Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the much-awaited Union Budget 2021-22 on Monday at a time when the Indian economy strives to recover from the COVID-19-induced crisis. While presenting the first paperless Union Budget, she announced that the government proposes to incentivize the incorporation of one-person companies (OPCs), which is being seen as a big booster for startups in India. Here are more details.

In a move that will benefit startups and innovators, Sitharaman announced that the Centre plans to incentivize the incorporation of the one-person companies, that too without any restrictions of the paid-up capital as well as the turnover. Moreover, the one-person companies will also be allowed to be converted into any other type of company at any time.

Details Residency limit for incorporating OPCs reduced; NRIs will be allowed

During the Budget presentation, the Finance Minister said, "This will be a big boost for startups." She said the move will allow OPCs "to grow without restriction on paid-up capital and turnover." Moreover, the residency limit for Indian citizens to constitute an OPC has been reduced to 120 days from 182 days. Also, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) will be allowed to set up OPCs in India.

