Security to decorations: Final preparations underway for Ram Mandir consecration

By Snehadri Sarkar Jan 20, 2024

Looking at preparations in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

With the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Lord Ram at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya just a day away, preparations at both the temple and the holy city are ongoing full swing. The yet-to-be-inaugurated temple and the city are being decked up with lights, flowers, and other decorations. The iconic "Ram ki Pedi," a significant part of the temple city's cultural and religious landscape, has been adorned with lasers to create a captivating visual spectacle.

Why does this story matter?

The highly anticipated consecration ceremony at the Ram Mandir will take place on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi﻿ set to take center stage. However, the temple complex will be opened to the public on Tuesday. Ahead of the landmark event, final preparations are underway, and security has been amplified in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, and other important parts of the country.

Visuals of colorful lights being set up in Ayodhya

1,265kg laddoo prasad reaches Ayodhya before Pran Pratishtha

Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha event, a 1,265kg laddoo prasad reached Ayodhya's Karsevakpuram from Hyderabad on Saturday morning. N Nagabhushanam Reddy of Sri Ram Catering Services, who prepared it, told ANI that he had pledged to prepare 1kg laddoo for each day till he is alive. "I have brought a food certificate as well. These laddoos can last one month. Twenty-five men prepared the laddoos for three days," added Reddy.

Multiple NDRF units reach Ayodhya ahead of consecration ceremony

Meanwhile, multiple National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units have been deployed to tighten the security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of Monday's mega event. Speaking to PTI, NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal said the teams are undertaking simulation drills and familiarization exercises to ensure their readiness to react to any contingency. Karwal added the NDRF units will continue to be stationed in Ayodhya's Tent City after the consecration ceremony until the rush of pilgrims in the city continues.

Security ramped up in UP ahead of ceremony

Central security agencies are working in collaboration with Uttar Pradesh security agencies to avoid any untoward incidents on the day of the Ram Mandir's inauguration. Reports said that Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) commandos of the state have also been deployed to boost security at Ayodhya's Lata Mangeshkar Chowk. Security arrangements have also been beefed up in Mainpuri.

Ram Lalla idol's face unveiled ahead of event

On Friday, the face of the Lord Ram idol at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was unveiled. Crafted by Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the 51-inch black stone idol portrays a five-year-old Lord Ram holding a golden bow and arrow. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that preparations for the grand event on Monday (January 22) were completed.