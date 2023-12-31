Ram Mandir inauguration: Warning issued on QR code donation fraud

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

VHP has warned against donation fraud ahead of Ram Mandir opening

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), a right-wing organization, has issued an alert for the public about a scam involving QR codes that aims to trick devotees ahead of the Ram Mandir's consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. It claimed some criminals were spreading social media messages asking for donations for the temple's construction, along with a QR code for scan-and-pay transactions. VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal reported the issue to the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi and UP police chiefs.

Why does this story matter?

Headlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ayodhya will witness the inauguration of Ram Mandir on January 22. The much-vaunted temple complex will be opened to the public at a later date. Around 8,000 attendees are anticipated to attend the opening ceremony, including big names like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, and Gautam Adani. The event will be hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Ram Temple trust didn't authorize anyone to collect funds

Bansal said the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the trust responsible for the temple's construction, has not authorized anyone to collect funds. In a video message, he said, "This is an occasion for joy, we are sending out invitations. We will not accept any donation." "I have written to the Home Ministry, Uttar Pradesh DGP, and Delhi's Police Commissioner, seeking strict action so that people do not fall prey to such frauds. People need to be careful too," he said.

Fraudulent tactics exposed by VHP worker

This scam reportedly came to light after individuals received social media messages and phone calls requesting donations for the temple. A VHP worker called one of the provided numbers and recorded the conversation, revealing the fraudsters' tactics, per NDTV. The alleged scammer asked for a WhatsApp number to send a QR code for donation and claimed that donors' names and contact details would be recorded for an invitation to the Ram Temple once construction work was completed.

Fraudster's false claims about temple construction

To persuade potential donors, the alleged fraudster falsely claimed that a "war has broken out between Hindu and Muslim societies" and that "Muslims are not letting the temple construction proceed." The fraudster also mentioned that several groups were collecting money for the temple in Ayodhya. The VHP has reportedly shared an audio clip of the recorded phone call as well, but it has yet to be authenticated. Devotees are encouraged to stay alert and cautious about such fraudulent schemes.

Details shared by VHP's Bansal on X