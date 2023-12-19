India's diplomacy in 2023: A year of milestones

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan

India achieved significant milestones in global diplomacy this year

India has made some significant strides lately in the global diplomatic arena. From hosting the prestigious G20 Summit to signing crucial bilateral agreements with world powers, India also sealed its position as a fast-growing economy. Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended various bilateral meetings and power-packed events like G7 and COP28 summits. Here are some noteworthy developments that left an indelible mark in 2023.

G20 Summit: 'Diplomatic achievement of the year'

India hosted the 18th G20 Leaders' Summit in September, which saw the unanimous adoption of the "G20 New Delhi Leaders' Declaration." It addressed crucial global issues like peace, economic cooperation, climate change, and healthcare, among others. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar termed it a "diplomatic achievement of the year," as India was able to get "everybody to agree but on what we agreed on."

India hosted maiden Voice of Global South Summit

Moreover, India took the lead in raising Global South's concerns by virtually hosting the first-ever "Voice of Global South Summit" in January. At least 125 countries participated in the summit—29 countries from Latin America and the Caribbean, 47 countries from Africa, seven countries from Europe, 31 countries from Asia, and 11 countries from Oceania. India also carried this theme forward to the G20 Summit.

Partnership for global infrastructure, investment

Modi and United States President Joe Biden co-chaired a pivotal event on the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) on the G20 Summit sidelines. Following that, India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC)—possibly countering the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Other signatories include the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the European Union, Italy, France, and Germany.

PM Modi's first state visit to US

In June 2023, PM Modi also undertook his first US state visit—the highest expression of cordial bilateral ties. His three-day trip included at least three meetings with Biden, including the signing of some bilateral agreements. He also addressed the members of the US Congress and interacted with some top Silicon Valley CEOs. In conclusion, he said the visit added momentum to the India-US friendship.

India makes mark at G7, COP28 summits

New Delhi also participated in the 49th G7 Summit in Japan in May; PM Modi represented the country as an invitee. India's participation was crucial given its GDP of $2.66 trillion—reportedly larger than G7 members France, Italy, and Canada together. He also participated in the United Nations climate change conference—COP28—in Dubai (November 30-December 13) and offered to host the summit in 2028 in India.

Crucial Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit

A crucial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a Eurasian bloc, was also held in India after it assumed its rotating presidency for 2022-23. Apart from several meetings, India hosted the 23rd Summit of the SCO Council of Heads of State virtually in July. Meanwhile, Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh was nominated as the first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital.

International Day of Yoga at United Nations

In June, PM Modi led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at the United Nations (UN)—scripting the Guinness World Record for the participation of most nationalities in a single yoga session. To recall, he formally proposed this day at the 69th UN General Assembly in September 2014. The IDY resolution was co-sponsored by 177 countries and adopted by the UNGA in December 2014.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, World Hindi Conference

India also held an important event for the Indian diaspora under the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, in January. The theme of the event was "Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India's Progress in Amrit Kaal (golden era)." In another major achievement, it organized the 12th World Hindi Conference in Nadi, Fiji, in February 2023, in partnership with the Government of Fiji.

Other significant summits, official visits of PM Modi

PM Modi's other significant visits include his participation in the Quad Summit in Japan (May), the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa (August), the FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea (May), and the 18th East Asia Summit in Indonesia (September). Besides, he visited several countries like Greece, Egypt, France, and Australia in 2023 to strengthen bilateral ties, especially in security, trade, and information technology.