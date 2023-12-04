Cyclone Michaung intensifies; high alert in Andhra, Tamil Nadu

1/6

India 2 min read

Cyclone Michaung intensifies; high alert in Andhra, Tamil Nadu

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 12:42 pm Dec 04, 202312:42 pm

Red alert has been issued in several southern states due to Cyclone Michaung

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued heavy rainfall alerts for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha as Cyclone Michaung intensified into a "severe cyclonic storm" over the Southwest Bay of Bengal on Monday. It is expected to make landfall on Andhra's coast—between Nellore and Machilipatnam—on Tuesday. Heavy downpours in coastal Andhra districts and rains with thunderstorms are likely in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

Cyclone Michaung—a name given by Myanmar—would be the Bay of Bengal's second cyclone in less than a month. In mid-November, Cyclone Midhili impacted some eastern coastal states with high speed and heavy rains before landfall in Bangladesh. However, it didn't cause any significant damage, unlike Cyclone Hamoon, which hit Bangladesh in October, killing three people and displacing hundreds of thousands.

3/6

Heavy rainfall expected in Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha

Cyclone Michaung will likely bring heavy rainfall with strong winds to southern coastal Andhra Pradesh and northern Tamil Nadu coast. It is expected to cross the Nellore-Machilipatnam coast with a maximum 90-100km/h sustained wind speed gusting to 110km/h. Telangana will also witness rainfall until Tuesday, with isolated heavy downpours in some places. Heavy rainfall is also predicted in Puducherry and Odisha until Wednesday.

4/6

Latest update from IMD on Cyclone Michaung

5/6

Public holiday in 4 TN districts, schools shut in Andhra

Following the weather alerts, Andhra Pradesh's government ordered the closure of all schools on Monday. Moreover, the Tamil Nadu government declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the central government was in constant touch with the governments in eastern coastal states, for coordinating relief and rescue efforts when Cyclone Michaung makes landfall.

6/6

Flights canceled, delayed in Chennai due to heavy rain

Meanwhile, around 10 flights were canceled, and at least 20 flights were delayed in Chennai due to heavy rains as of Monday morning. Authorities have asked passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. However, they said the airport operations would continue. Heavy rain since Sunday night has led to severe waterlogging across the capital and other parts of the state.