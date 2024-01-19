PM Modi inaugurates Boeing's largest overseas tech campus in Bengaluru

1/4

Business 2 min read

PM Modi inaugurates Boeing's largest overseas tech campus in Bengaluru

By Pratyaksh Srivastava 06:03 pm Jan 19, 202406:03 pm

BIETC is supposed have a workforce of over 3,000 engineers

In a boost to India's aviation potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the Boeing India Engineering and Technology Center (BIETC) on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Built at a cost of Rs. 1,600 crore in Devanahalli, the campus is spread across 43-acres and involves state-of-the-art facilities to develop next-generation products and services. This campus is American aviation giant's largest such investment outside the US.

2/4

State of the art facilities to train aviation engineers

BIETC "aims to be a cornerstone for partnership with the vibrant startup, private and government ecosystem in the country." It will have 3,000+ diverse engineering workforce to develop next-generation products and services for the global aerospace and defence industry. Through partnerships with the Indian armed forces, Boeing will also aim to enhance the country's defence capabilities and contribute to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

3/4

Boeing Sukanya Programme to ensure participation of female students

At the inaugration event, PM Modi also launched an initiative titled 'Boeing Sukanya Programme.' It aims to bring more girl children into India's growing aviation sector. The program will create STEM Labs at 150 locations to help female candidates gain knowledge and learn critical skills required in the aviation sector. It will also provide scholarships to women training to become pilots.

4/4

Boeing's presence in India

Boeing works closely with almost 300 local companies in India which are a vital part of its supply chain. It has also set up a joint venture to manufacture fuselages for Apache attack helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 category of aircraft. Its annual sourcing from India amounts to approximately $1 billion. The company employs more than 6,000 people in India directly.