Akhilesh Yadav expels SP MLA after she praised Yogi Adityanath 

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has expelled party MLA Pooja Pal from the party. The decision came hours after Pal praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for his policies and actions against criminals like gangster Atiq Ahmed, who she accused of killing her husband. "I want to thank the Chief Minister for giving me justice when no one else listened," she said in the assembly.

Public praise Pal thanked Adityanath for 'bringing her justice' Hours after her speech, her party expelled her. In a letter dated August 14, 2025, Yadav cited "anti-party activities" and "serious indiscipline" as reasons for her expulsion. Yadav's letter accused Pal of harming the party despite warnings. It said she is removed from all party positions and will not be invited to any SP events or meetings.

Case background Raju Pal murder case Pal's husband, Raju Pal, a Bahujan Samaj Party MLA, was killed on January 25, 2005, nine days after marrying Pal. The murder stemmed from political rivalry with gangster Atiq Ahmed's brother Ashraf. Raju had defeated Ahmed's brother, Ashraf, in a by-election in Allahabad West. Ahmed and Ashraf were eventually convicted in a different case. They were shot dead by three assailants in Prayagraj while being escorted by police personnel for a routine medical checkup in 2023.

Expulsion reasons I'm their voice: Pal After her expulsion, Pal told the media, "Perhaps you could not hear the women in Prayagraj who were even more worried than me. I am the voice of mothers and sisters who have lost their loved ones. They have sent me here." "I have been saying this from day one, even when I was in the party. I stand by my statement even today. I became an MLA later, but I was first a victim woman, a wife."