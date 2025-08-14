'National meat sales calendar' proposed amid Maharashtra meat ban row

The Poultry Federation of India (PFI) has proposed a national meat sales calendar to Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. The move comes amid a controversy over meat bans in several cities in Maharashtra on Independence Day . In a letter to Baghel, the PFI said the calendar, which would be similar to the dry-day calendars, would help avoid disputes over meat sales during religious festivals and minimize financial losses for businesses.

Industry impact PFI demands 3-month notice for meat sales bans The PFI's letter to Baghel highlighted the challenges posed by arbitrary and often last-minute meat sales bans. These bans, usually observed on festivals like Ram Navami and Maha Shivratri, disrupt business operations and affect livelihoods across the meat industry, they said. The federation has demanded at least three months' notice for such closures and suggested a representative from their organization be included in decision-making committees.

Political fallout Political storm over Maharashtra meat ban The meat ban in Maharashtra has sparked a political controversy. Five civic bodies, including Nagpur and Nashik, ordered meat shops to remain shut on August 15. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defended the decision, citing a 1988 state government order, which was implemented by NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar when he was the CM. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis dismissed the controversy as unnecessary, but Ajit Pawar of the ruling coalition had sided with the opposition regarding this matter.

Arguments Not their responsibility to decide: Thackeray "In major cities, people of different castes and religions reside. If it is an emotional issue, then people accept it (ban) for a day. But if you clamp such orders on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day, and Republic Day, then it becomes difficult," Ajit said. Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray has also opposed the move, saying that the KDMC commissioner should be suspended because it is not their responsibility to decide whether to eat a vegetarian or non-vegetarian diet.