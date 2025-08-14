Partition Horrors Remembrance Day being observed today

'Tragic chapter': PM Modi, Shah remember victims of partition

By Chanshimla Varah 11:47 am Aug 14, 202511:47 am

What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of India's partition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. PM Modi took to X to remember the "upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history." He praised the resilience of those affected who went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. "This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together," he wrote.