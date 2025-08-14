'Tragic chapter': PM Modi, Shah remember victims of partition
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of India's partition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. PM Modi took to X to remember the "upheaval and pain endured by countless people during that tragic chapter of our history." He praised the resilience of those affected who went on to rebuild their lives and achieve remarkable milestones. "This day is also a reminder of our enduring responsibility to strengthen the bonds of harmony that hold our country together," he wrote.
Political discourse
Shah criticizes Congress for India's division
Home Minister Amit Shah also shared his thoughts on the day, criticizing the Congress party for its role in dividing India. He said, "Partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities." Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called August 14 a tragedy in Indian history due to religious fanaticism and hatred that led to riots and murders, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the lessons to be learned from this painful chapter of history.
Historical significance
Significance of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed every year on August 14 to remember the struggles, sacrifices, and immense suffering endured during the Partition of India in 1947. The day serves as a reminder of one of the largest mass migrations in human history, which led to communal violence and countless tragedies. It was first announced by PM Modi in 2021 to honor those who lost their lives or were uprooted due to partition.