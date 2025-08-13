Scholar ignores Tamil Nadu governor, walks past him at convocation 

At the 32nd convocation of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) in Tamil Nadu , Jean Joseph, a student and wife of DMK Nagercoil Deputy Secretary M Rajan, refused to accept her degree from Governor RN Ravi. Instead, she chose to receive it from Vice Chancellor Chandrasekar. After the ceremony, Joseph explained her decision, saying, "As the governor is working against Tamil Nadu and the Tamils, I didn't want to receive the degree from him."

Political discord 'Didn't want to receive the degree from him' A video of the incident showing Governor Ravi awkwardly smiling and gesturing for Joseph to stand next to him has gone viral. "We thought she is the vice-chancellor's candidate and wanted to receive it from him. Only later did we realize she did it on purpose," a senior professor told NDTV. Joseph had earned her doctorate in micro finance.

Twitter Post Watch the video here PhD student refuses to receive her doctorate from the TN Governor #RNRavi at the convocation.



Manonmaniam Sundaranar Uni PhD student Jean Joseph has refused to receive her Doctorate from the Governor stating that he is acting against the #Tamil language and Tamil people. pic.twitter.com/FNzSRBeB60 — Mugilan Chandrakumar (@Mugilan__C) August 13, 2025

Legislative dispute Tension between DMK, Governor Ravi The DMK-led Tamil Nadu government has been at loggerheads with Governor Ravi over legislative approvals. Between November 2020 and April 2023, the state legislature passed 13 bills, of which the governor withheld or returned 10 without any explanation. Even after the Assembly re-passed them without changes, he reserved them for presidential consideration—a move later ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.