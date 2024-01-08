Stay open-minded: China on ties with Maldives amid India row

1/6

World 3 min read

Stay open-minded: China on ties with Maldives amid India row

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 08:33 pm Jan 08, 202408:33 pm

China has urged India to have an open-minded approach toward Maldives amid row over PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit

China's state-run media has urged India to adopt an "open-minded" approach to South Asian affairs as Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu began a five-day state visit on Monday. His Beijing visit came amid the island nation's diplomatic row with India. The Maldivian government suspended three of its ministers on Sunday for making derogatory comments over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep. Notably, India and the Maldives's relations were strained after Muizzu, a pro-China politician, took office last year.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

A major diplomatic row erupted after several Maldives leaders passed controversial remarks mocking PM Modi and his visit to Lakshadweep last week. The controversy started with now-suspended Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Information, and Arts Mariyam Shiuna calling him a "clown" and a "puppet of Israel" in a series of now-deleted X posts. However, Chinese state media attempted to downplay the issue, suggesting New Delhi should resolve it amicably and be more receptive.

3/6

China respects Maldives' sovereignty and relations with India

In an editorial, China's state-run Global Times on Sunday claimed Beijing has always viewed the Maldives as an equal partner, respecting its sovereignty and its cordial relationship with India. It stated, "[China] also respects the friendly and cooperative relationship between the Maldives and India, fully aware of the importance for Male to maintain good relations with New Delhi." The media outlet further stressed that Beijing has never asked Male to reject New Delhi despite ongoing conflicts between China and India.

4/6

China open to trilateral cooperation with India, Maldives

The article also suggested China was willing to engage in trilateral cooperation with India and the Maldives. It encouraged New Delhi to be more "open-minded," asserting, "China's cooperation with South Asian countries is not a 'zero-sum game.'" Traditionally, newly-elected Maldivian presidents visited India first due to close bilateral ties and the proximity between the two countries, followed by China. Of late, Beijing has increased its influence on the island nation through significant infrastructure projects.

5/6

President Muizzu's visit to China and upcoming talks

As part of their visit, Muizzu and his wife, Sajidha Mohamed, toured the Xiamen Free Trade Zone in China's Fujian province on Monday. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin revealed that Muizzu is also scheduled to hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and sign several agreements. Wang earlier expressed optimism about his visit, saying, "We believe that through this visit, the two heads of state will provide strategic guidance for the bilateral relations to reach a new height."

6/6

China-Maldives ties share strong trade ties

China and the Maldives have a long history of bilateral cooperation and commerce ties. In 2017, they inked a free trade agreement to bring down tariffs on more than 95% of bilaterally traded items to zero. In 2022, their bilateral trade was $451 million, up 10.1% from the previous year. Global Times claimed that in the past 10 years, the highest number of the Maldives's tourists came from China. It is also part of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).