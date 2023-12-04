TikTok parent to launch AI chatbot development platform this month

By Rishabh Raj Dec 04, 2023

Users will be able to create their chatbots using this platform

TikTok owner ByteDance plans to launch public beta of its "bot development platform" by the end of the month, as revealed in an internal memo seen by the Post. This move is part of ByteDance's strategy to delve into generative artificial intelligence (AI) products and integrate them with existing offerings. The platform will enable users to create their own chatbots, as ByteDance races to catch up in the generative AI field that took off with last year's introduction of ChatGPT.

Integrating generative AI products with existing ones

The internal memo emphasizes ByteDance's goal to explore new generative AI products and their potential integration with current ones. By providing an open platform for users to develop their own chatbots, ByteDance aims to remain competitive and broaden its footprint in this emerging sector. From the start, AI has been integral to the success of TikTok, with its recommendation algorithms often cited as the key factor behind the platform's popularity.

Developing a text-to-image generator

Besides the chatbot development platform, ByteDance is reportedly working on a text-to-image generator similar to Midjourney, according to an individual familiar with the matter. Baidu's cloud wing, the first major Chinese tech player to introduce a rival to ChatGPT named Ernie in March, also launched Qianfan in the same month. Qianfan serves as a one-stop platform tailored for enterprise users to develop LLMs and related services.

ByteDance's role in the AI landscape among giants

As of now, OpenAI hasn't launched its services in mainland China or Hong Kong. Other companies, like Google with its Bard chatbot, have taken a similar stance. Microsoft is actively promoting its GPT-powered Copilot in Asia, including Hong Kong. Meanwhile, ByteDance is actively innovating in generative AI to establish itself as a key player in this field in China and worldwide.