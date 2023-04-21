Business

Era-defining BuzzFeed News is being shut down: Here's why

Written by Athik Saleh Apr 21, 2023, 01:41 pm 3 min read

BuzzFeed News, the eponymous news division of BuzzFeed Inc, is being shut down. The Pulitzer Prize-winning news website was critical in shaping the internet media landscape of the 2010s. The shutdown is part of a new wave of layoffs at BuzzFeed, which will see the company's workforce reduce by about 15%. Let's take a look at what led to BuzzFeed News's end.

Why does this story matter?

BuzzFeed News was once seen as a challenge to legacy media. The news division was known for quirky stories, investigative journalism, and clickbaity headlines designed to gather the attention of social media.

It somehow made all those different things work. For all its success, it failed to convert that into an economic advantage.

Its demise is a message to other news organizations.

Around 180 employees will be affected due to layoffs

In a memo to staff, BuzzFeed president Jonah Peretti said the company cannot continue to fund BuzzFeed News "as a standalone news organization." The shutdown will affect about 60 employees of the news division. The company will fire another 120 employees across its business, tech, content, and administrative teams. Some of the BuzzFeed News employees will be offered jobs in other parts of BuzzFeed.

Tech giants reaped value from BuzzFeed News's content

BuzzFeed News's success was strongly linked to the social media revolution. The news division capitalized on the growing prominence of tech platforms to deliver stories catered to readers' interests. It believed revenue would follow. However, that's not what happened. It wasn't BuzzFeed that benefited from this. It was the tech giants that reaped value from BuzzFeed News's content.

Big platforms did not provide financial support

In his memo, Peretti says he "overinvested" in BuzzFeed News because he loved its work and mission. "This made me slow to accept that the big platforms wouldn't provide the distribution or financial support required to support premium, free journalism purpose-built for social media," he added. By the time he realized popularity does not always equal money, it was late.

New platforms like Instagram and TikTok hurt BuzzFeed News's prospects

BuzzFeed News's demise is also strongly related to the evolution of social media. The young generation has moved on to platforms like Instagram and TikTok. With them, digital advertising also went to those platforms. The newsroom's dependency on platforms such as Facebook hurt its prospects. Karolina Waclawiak, the editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed News, believes that the newsroom would have been profitable this year.

BuzzFeed will publish news through HuffPost

BuzzFeed will continue to publish news through HuffPost, which it acquired in 2020. In his memo, Peretti said HuffPost was less dependent on social media platforms and more profitable. He said the publication has a "loyal direct front page audience."