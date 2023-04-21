Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 21, 2023, 10:51 am 3 min read

The market capitalization of Bitcoin stands at $546.67 billion

Bitcoin has slipped 2.25% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $28,239.12. Compared to last week, it is 8.1% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 0.76% from yesterday and is trading at $1,939.52. From last week, it is down 8.3%. Their market capitalization stands at $546.67 billion and $233.76 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $319.05. It has fallen 1.99% from yesterday and is down 4.44% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 4.39% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.08% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 3.98%) and $0.088 (down 8.23%), respectively.

Solana is down by 12.01% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.21 (down 3.38%), $6.4000 (down 8.56%), $0.000011 (down 2.19%), and $1.05 (down 3.98%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 12.01% while Polka Dot has fallen 1.69%. Shiba Inu has lost 6.05% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 11.24%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Frax Share, UNUS SED LEO, Conflux, 1inch Network, and Toncoin. They are trading at $9.02 (up 1.55%), $3.45 (up 1.18%), $0.33 (up 0.82%), $0.55 (up 0.61%), and $2.28 (up 0.32%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.05%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.35%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Dogecoin, Casper, Render Token, BitTorrent(New), and Rocket Pool. They are trading at $0.088 (down 8.23%), $0.055 (down 8.17%), $1.82 (down 8.06%), $0.00000066 (down 7.18%), and $46.62 (down 7.05%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $12.01 billion (down 22.79%) and $1.49 billion (down 31.26%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.63 billion which is down 33.42% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $18.31 (down 4.19%), $0.99 (down 0.08%), $28,267.03 (down 2.23%), $7.52 (down 4.15%), and $5.81 (down 1.93%), respectively.

Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Decentraland, Theta Network, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $5.82 (down 5.79%), $4.07 (down 2.85%), $0.55 (down 4.63%), $1.04 (down 5.54%), and $0.77 (down 3.13%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.21 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.37 billion, both values have remained flat over the last 24 hours. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.15 trillion, compared to $1.04 trillion three months ago.