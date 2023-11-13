Everything we know about China's Martian sample return mission

1/5

Technology 3 min read

Everything we know about China's Martian sample return mission

By Sanjana Shankar 01:01 pm Nov 13, 202301:01 pm

China's mission is expected to return samples from Mars in July 2031

China aims to bring back Martian soil and rock samples to Earth by 2031, about two years before NASA and ESA's planned Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission. This bold endeavor is part of China's Tianwen program (Tianwen-3), and could position the nation as a direct rival to NASA and a dominant force in space exploration. The Chinese mission will involve two launches to Mars in 2028, which will collect samples the same year, and return to Earth in July 2031.

2/5

New atmospheric model developed for Mars mission

In the latest, Chinese scientists created a novel numerical model called 'GoMars' to simulate the Red Planet's atmospheric conditions. The model was put to the test using a comprehensive record of Martian weather from 1999 to 2015, as well as data gathered by China's Zhurong rover and NASA's Viking 1 and 2 landers. Findings revealed that the model accurately replicated distinct features of Mars' surface pressure and demonstrated strong simulation capabilities for surface temperature, polar ice, zonal winds, and dust.

3/5

Importance of atmospheric data

Having in-depth knowledge about Mars' atmospheric conditions is vital for the success of missions like Tianwen-3, which involve landing, collecting samples, and returning to Earth. This is important considering how sandstorms on Mars have led to the loss of several missions, including Opportunity, Insight, and Zhurong, due to dust accumulation on their solar panels. Furthermore, the model can support virtual reality simulations which can supply critical data for designing vehicles and choosing suitable landing sites for future missions.

4/5

GoMars model's role in future Mars missions

Wang Bin, lead author of the study detailing the GoMars model, stated, "GoMars can be used to simulate the dust activity before and after the rover's dormancy, which can provide atmospheric environment data to analyze the possible causes of the dormancy." "For example, GoMars can simulate the temperatures of the landing zone, and scientists can use these data to design materials that are suitable for building Mars rovers to cope with extreme cold," he added.

5/5

An overview of NASA's Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission

Talking about NASA's MSR mission with the European Space Agency, it involves bringing back samples that have been collected by the Perseverance rover. The program will comprise a NASA Sample Retrieval Lander, two Sample Recovery Helicopters, a Mars Ascent Vehicle, and an ESA Earth Return Orbiter. The mission is expected to launch in 2033, and interestingly, it will coincide with the launch timeline for NASA's first crewed mission to the Red Planet.