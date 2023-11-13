OPPO Reno11 series may debut next week: What to expect

The new lineup could debut as soon as next week. Representative image

OPPO is gearing up to launch the Reno11 series, which is likely to comprise three models, Reno11, Reno11 Pro, and Reno11 Pro+. The new lineup could launch as early as next week. Ahead of their official debut, leaked images and specifications give us a glimpse of what the vanilla and Pro smartphones could offer. However, information regarding the Reno11 Pro+ remains under wraps.

Expected specifications of the OPPO Reno11

The OPPO Reno11 is rumored to have a centered punch-hole curved OLED screen and be powered by the Dimensity 8200 SoC, as opposed to the Snapdragon 778G found in the Reno10. The main camera is expected to be a Sony Lytia LYT600 instead of the Omnivision OV64B sensor, while still featuring the 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera and a 32MP IMX709 2X telephoto lens. The device is also anticipated to include a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging.

What about the OPPO Reno11 Pro?

The OPPO Reno11 Pro is said to sport a 1.5K 120Hz curved OLED screen with 2,160Hz PWM dimming and a centered punch-hole. Under the hood, it could house a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The device may also maintain the 50MP IMX890 rear sensor, an 8MP IMX355 ultra-wide camera, and a 32MP IMX709 2X telephoto lens. Other features include a plastic frame, stereo speakers, and a 4,700mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Expected launch date and pricing

A Weibo tipster suggests the OPPO Reno11 series will launch in China on November 23. Both smartphones could be priced between CNY 2,000 (about Rs. 22,800) and CNY 3,000 (approximately Rs. 34,200). Following its debut in China, OPPO is likely to introduce the new Reno phones to other markets, including India. The Reno10 series made its way to India in July this year, so the Reno11 series may take a while to arrive.