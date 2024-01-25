Context

Why does this story matter?

Bulandshahr—historically a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stronghold—is strategically important in the electoral map of West UP. Leveraging the success in the 2022 assembly elections, where it secured all seven seats in the region, the party aims to consolidate its influence and recapture any seats lost to the SP-BSP alliance in 2019.

Projects

Projects to be unveiled by PM

PM Modi will inaugurate multiple projects including a medical college named after former UP CM and BJP leader Kalyan Singh, which will benefit the Bulandshahr and Meerut divisions. Other projects to be unveiled are: a 173-km-long double-line electrified section between New Khurja and New Rewari on the dedicated freight corridor (DFC), Indian Oil's Tundla-Gawaria Pipeline, and the "Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida."

People's participation

15-day public connect drive held ahead of PM's rally

Talking about the rally, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary said: "It's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first rally in Uttar Pradesh after Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya..." He added that his party has mobilized resources for the rally's success. A fortnight-long public connect drive was organized in West UP to ensure that people participate in large numbers for PM's rally, he added.

Poll planning

BJP's Ram Mandir push ahead of 2024 elections

In preparation for the 2024 elections, the BJP has planned an extensive two-month-long series of events centered around the Ram Mandir. These efforts aim to rally party members and supporters, leveraging the religious enthusiasm from the consecration ceremony to bolster the BJP's electoral position. Meanwhile, on Thursday, Noida traffic police put intermittent restrictions on both Noida and Yamuna expressways.