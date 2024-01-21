AIIMS Delhi reverses half-day off decision for Ram Mandir event

India

By Chanshimla Varah 12:23 pm Jan 21, 2024

The reversal of the decision by AIIMS Delhi comes amid severe backlash

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has reversed its decision to remain closed until 2:30pm on Monday in light of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In a circular issued on Sunday, the hospital's administrative officer said that its outpatient department (OPD) will remain open to attend to patients.

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, the central government announced a half-day at all central government offices, central institutions, and central industrial establishments on the occasion of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha. Days later, the central government-run AIIMS Delhi and Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi announced a half-day closure of their offices and institutions. The reversal of the decision by AIIMS Delhi comes amid severe backlash.

OPD will remain open

OPD gets around 10,000 patients per day

The move to close government offices and institutions was immediately criticized by many opposition leaders, including Kapil Sibal and Saket Gokhale. "India's largest govt hospital AIIMS Delhi will remain closed till 2:30pm on Monday. The poor & dying can wait because priority is given to Modi's desperation for cameras and PR," Gokhale wrote on X. Reportedly, the OPD alone gets around 10,000 patients daily.

Will other major hospitals in Delhi be open?

Meanwhile, Safdarjung Hospital, another major healthcare facility in the national capital, has announced that OPD registration will take place between 8:00am and 10:00am, and that all registered patients will be treated. The hospital will keep pharmacy services open until noon, but elective procedures will not be performed. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital announced that the OPD, lab, and regular services will be closed until 2.30pm.

Half-day holiday for all Delhi government offices

The consecration ceremony on Monday will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other dignitaries. According to a Raj Niwas official, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has granted a half-day holiday for all Delhi government agencies, civic organizations, and other undertakings on January 22. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also issued an order for the closure of government offices till 2.30pm.