Modi begins 11-day 'special anushthan' ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration

By Snehadri Sarkar

PM Modi begins special fasting for 11 days ahead of Ram Mandir event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, that with just 11 days left for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, he is starting a special "anushthan" (penances). In a special message to the nation on X, he said he felt emotional. "For the first time in my life, I am experiencing such feelings," he said. "God created me to represent all the citizens... during Pran Pratishtha ... I am beginning an 11-day special Anushthan from today," he added.

PM Modi will take center stage during the unveiling of the Ram Mandir on January 22, with the temple complex being opened to the public later. The event is hosted by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and will see celebrities like Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mukesh Ambani, among others, as attendees. The invitations to the inauguration ceremony have also triggered a political controversy after several politicians felt they were left out.

PM Modi's special message on his anushthan

Addressing the nation, the prime minister said that he would begin the ritual of following Yama-Niyam for 11 days before consecration from Panchavati in Maharashtra's Nashik. "I would follow all the rules and penances on and before the day of Pran Pratistha with the same strictness as instructed in the scriptures from today," he said. In the scriptures, Dev Pratishtha has been described as the ritual of infusing divine consciousness into an earthly idol.

PM Modi's message to the nation

Some opposition parties to skip Ram Mandir event

PM Modi's message comes amid a political row over the Ram Mandir event. The ruling BJP has slammed the opposition parties, including the Congress, for deciding not to attend the January 22 event. Earlier, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declined the invitation, saying the event was a "political project" of the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Trinamool Congress and the Left parties have also announced that they will not attend the ceremony.

Amrit Mahotsav to begin in Ayodhya on Sunday

Meanwhile, Vedic rituals for the "Pran Pratishtha" ritual of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will start next Tuesday, a week before the main inauguration ceremony. According to reports, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a Varanasi priest, will perform the main rituals on January 22. From Sunday onwards, the temple city in UP will mark the Amrit Mahotsav until the Ram Mandir's inauguration event.

Authorities in prep mode to handle surge in visitors

The district administration of Ayodhya is in preparation mode to handle the sea of devotees that are expected to arrive in the city for the event. According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements are being made for 10,000-15,000 people. The district authorities have stepped up security measures and are also fine-tuning the logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth experience for the devotees.

Special drum from Gujarat arrives for ceremony

A 500 kg nagada (drum), crafted by Gujarat's Karnavati Dabgar community reached Ayodhya for the ceremony, Ram Janmabhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust has announced. Designed to endure sunlight and rain, it will be placed on the Ram temple grounds, said the Trust's general secretary Champat Rai. The drum, made with iron and copper plates, has a coating of gold and silver on it.

Pran pratishtha to be live-streamed at NYC's Times Square

The upcoming Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in Ayodhya will be live-streamed not only across India but also at New York City's iconic Times Square. PM Modi is expected to address devotees of Lord Ram both in India and abroad on the ocassion. The grand event will also be broadcast at various Indian embassies and consulates overseas.