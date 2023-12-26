Modi becomes first world leader to have 2cr YouTube subscribers

1/4

India 2 min read

Modi becomes first world leader to have 2cr YouTube subscribers

By Rishabh Raj 07:55 pm Dec 26, 202307:55 pm

PM Modi's YouTube channel crossed the one crore subscriber milestone in February 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel has hit a major milestone, reaching two crore subscribers. This makes him the first world leader to achieve this feat. Not only has his channel outdone Indian political rivals but also surpassed global leaders in both subscriber count and video views. With over 453 crore video views, Modi's YouTube channel has set new benchmarks for engagement and viewership among political figures on the popular video-sharing platform.

2/4

Who holds the second and third spot?

In comparison, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro ranks second with 64 lakh subscribers, while Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy holds the third spot with 11 lakh subscribers. They are followed by US President Joe Biden at 7.94 lakh subscribers. Moreover, Modi's channel recorded a staggering 224 crore views in December 2023, which is an incredible 43 times higher than Zelenskyy, who has the second-highest number of views globally among leaders. Modi's YouTube channel, active since October 26, 2007, has 23,404 videos.

3/4

YouTube subscriber counts of other leaders

Other world leaders with noteworthy YouTube subscriber counts include Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan at 4.19 lakh subscribers and France's Emmanuel Macron with 3.16 lakh subscribers. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has 35.1 lakh subscribers on YouTube. He joined on August 10, 2017. At the time of writing, Gandhi's YouTube channel had 1,836 videos. Modi's YouTube channel crossed the one crore subscriber milestone in February 2022 and added 19 crore subscribers in just 22 months.

4/4

Modi's global popularity and growing influence in digital space

The success of Modi's YouTube channel highlights his digital prowess and broad global appeal. His popularity has been consistently emphasized in various surveys, including Morning Consult, where he has been rated as the most popular global leader with an approval rating exceeding 75%. The significant difference in views and subscribers between Modi's channel and those of other Indian political leaders demonstrates his unparalleled influence in the digital realm.