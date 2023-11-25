UP man attacks bus conductor with cleaver for 'insulting Prophet'

A 20-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh reportedly attacked a bus conductor with a cleaver on Friday in Prayagraj after a dispute over ticket fare. The accused confessed to his crime in a viral clip, where he claimed that he attacked the bus conductor for "insulting Prophet Muhammad." He also tried to run away from the police but was caught in an encounter after being shot in the leg.

Identified as Lareb Hashmi, the accused is a first-year engineering student at the United Engineering College and hails from Prayagraj's Hajiganj area. The Prayagraj Police said that Hashmi attacked conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma with a cleaver, resulting in the victim suffering grievous injuries to his neck and other parts of his body. After the attack, the accused got off the bus and entered a college campus to hide.

Once he entered the college campus, the accused made a video and uploaded it on social media. In the short clip, Hashmi can be heard confessing to the crime and brandishing the weapon he used to hack the conductor. Furthermore, the accused can be heard naming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath in the clip.

Later, when the police took him to recover the attack weapon, he allegedly fired at them. In the retaliatory fire, the accused suffered a bullet injury to his leg and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. As per Yamunanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abhinav Tyagi, a case under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections has been registered, and a further probe is underway.