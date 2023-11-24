India monitoring China's H9N2 outbreak and respiratory illness: Health Ministry

By Riya Baibhawi 06:44 pm Nov 24, 202306:44 pm

Health Ministry held a high level meeting on Friday

The Health Ministry is keeping a close eye on the recent outbreak of H9N2 (Avian influenza virus) and clusters of respiratory illness in children in China. It assured that India faces a low risk from both avian influenza and the respiratory illness clusters, and the country is ready to handle any emergency that may arise from this situation. "India is embarking on a One Health approach to adopt a holistic and integrated roadmap toward addressing such issues," the ministry said.

Why does this story matter?

China reported a human case of H9N2 to the World Health Organization (WHO) last month. Per the UN health body, the case was reported from Chengdu city with an onset date of August 6, 2023. There is also an ongoing pneumonia outbreak in China. In response, India's Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) held a meeting to discuss the country's preparedness measures. It assured, "WHO's risk assessment indicates a low probability of human-to-human spread and low fatality."

China also grappling with mystery pneumonia

Hundreds of thousands of children in China have been hospitalized after getting infected with a mystery pneumonia. The outbreak is concentrated in Beijing and Liaoning provinces. The illness has left the WHO concerned, which asked Beijing to provide more details. China said it has reported no "unusual or novel pathogens" in clusters of child pneumonia cases. The pneumonia outbreak has spread through schools, leading to hospitals being overwhelmed with sick children.

Need for strengthening surveillance among humans

Following its meeting, the ministry said that there was a need for strengthening surveillance among the human, animal husbandry, and wildlife sectors and improving coordination. It further assured that India's surveillance and detection networks under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) have rich experience of dealing with challenging health situations. The ministry said, "There has also been a significant strengthening of health infrastructure, especially since the COVID pandemic."

Closely monitoring outbreak: Health Ministry

WHO releases Dos and Don'ts for Chinese residents

Earlier, as a precaution, the WHO released a bunch of dos and don'ts for the people of China to follow to reduce the risk of respiratory illness amid the outbreak. Taking recommended vaccinations, keeping distance from people who are sick, and staying home when ill are some of the measures the WHO recommends. Moreover, getting tested and receiving medical care, wearing masks, ensuring good ventilation, and regular hand washing are other ways to stay safe.