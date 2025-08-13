IBM, Google aim to launch operational quantum computers by 2030

The long-awaited dream of practical quantum computing is getting closer to reality, thanks to major tech players like IBM and Google . They are making significant strides toward creating scalable designs that could be turned into fully operational systems in just a few years. This could revolutionize industries by speeding up drug discovery, enhancing AI capabilities, and improving financial market predictions.

Project details IBM's ambitious plan for large-scale quantum machine In June, IBM unveiled an ambitious plan for a large-scale quantum machine. The blueprint fills in the gaps from earlier concepts and shows that the company is on track to build one by the end of this decade. "It doesn't feel like a dream anymore," Jay Gambetta, head of IBM's quantum initiative, told Financial Times.

Tech perspectives Google's timeline also aligns with IBM's Google, which overcame a major technical hurdle late last year, is also optimistic about producing an industrial-scale system within the same timeframe as IBM. However, Amazon Web Services (AWS) has warned that it could take 15 to 30 years before these machines become truly useful. The differing timelines highlight the complexity and unpredictability of quantum computing development.

Computing revolution Quantum computing explained Unlike today's computers that work on binary code, quantum computers use qubits. These tiny quantum bits can be 0, 1, or both at the same time. This unique property allows them to explore multiple possibilities simultaneously and solve complex problems much faster than classical computers. The potential applications are huge, from speeding up drug discovery to improving AI capabilities and financial market predictions.

Technical hurdles Major challenges remain in scaling up and industrializing quantum technology Scaling up quantum computers from less than 200 qubits to over a million will be no small feat. Qubits are inherently unstable and their special quantum states last only for fractions of a second. Plus, adding more of them can create interference that scrambles calculations. Despite these fundamental physics problems, the industry still has to industrialize quantum technology by building chips that can house large numbers of qubits.