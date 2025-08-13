Google Search now lets you choose your preferred sources

Google has launched a new feature called "Preferred Sources" for its search engine. The update lets users choose their favorite news sites and blogs. These selected sources will then be prioritized in the Top Stories section of Google's search results. The move is aimed at providing more relevant content to users based on their preferences.

User guide How to add preferred sources To use this new feature, users need to search for a trending topic. They will see a "star" icon next to the Top Stories section of Google's search results. By clicking on it, they can start adding their preferred sources by searching for them. Once added, refreshing the page will show more content from these selected sources in the Top Stories section.

Content diversity 'From your sources' section Along with the preferred sources, Google also shows a separate "From your sources" section below the Top Stories. This is done to highlight content from the user's selected sources, ensuring they see more content from their preferred sites. The tech giant had tested this feature as an experimental Search Labs offering, where over half of the testers selected four or more sources during testing.