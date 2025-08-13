Next Article
Musk vs Apple: Court threat looms over app ranking spat
Elon Musk claims Apple is giving ChatGPT special treatment on the App Store, leaving his apps X and Grok in the shadows—even though they get regular updates and have plenty of users.
Apple disagrees, saying its recommendations are driven by fair algorithms and expert picks, not favoritism.
Musk threatens legal action against Apple
Frustrated that Grok isn't showing up in the "Must Have" section (where ChatGPT is front and center), Musk has threatened to take Apple to court.
This latest clash not only highlights how tough it is for AI apps to stand out, but also adds fuel to ongoing drama between tech giants—and could shape how app rankings work in the future.