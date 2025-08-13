AI glasses could revolutionize hearing aids for millions
Researchers in Scotland are working on smart glasses that use AI to make hearing aids way better—potentially helping over a million people with hearing loss in the UK.
The team is teaming up with hearing aid makers and hopes to launch these by 2026.
How do these glasses work?
The glasses have a built-in camera that spots who's talking, then sends audio and video through your phone to cloud servers.
The AI filters out background noise, picks out the speaker's voice (even using lip-reading), and streams clearer sound straight to your hearing aid—almost instantly.
The goal is to keep them affordable
Unlike traditional devices that struggle in noisy places, these glasses use cloud-based AI for real-time voice separation and visual cues, making conversations much easier.
Plus, the goal is to keep them affordable so more people can benefit when they hit the market.