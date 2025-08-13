Next Article
China's satellite-snatching net raises concerns over military use
Chinese scientists have built a device that quietly grabs and removes dangerous space debris—like old satellites—using a net fired from a small launcher.
Developed by teams in Nanjing, Shanghai, and Shenyang, the system safely drags junk into Earth's atmosphere to burn up, all without disturbing nearby spacecraft.
Concerns about potential military applications
Because it works almost silently, some worry this tech could secretly take out enemy satellites and make it look like an accident.
While it isn't banned under current space laws, its military potential is causing concern.
The project is led by Yue Shuai, an expert in space weapon systems; his team has already launched two payloads into orbit, with more planned.