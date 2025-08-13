Next Article
Google mocks Apple while revealing Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Google just dropped a teaser for its Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and it's looking sleek—especially in that rumored Moonstone color.
The official launch is set for August 20, and, as seen in a recent teaser for the regular Pixel 10 phones, Google couldn't resist poking a little fun at Apple's slow updates.
Design and camera specs of foldable phone revealed
The video shows off rounded corners, flat sides, and a familiar foldable design (think last year's 9 Pro Fold).
Camera fans will notice a triple-lens setup: 48MP main camera, 10.5MP ultrawide, plus a 10.8MP lens with 5x zoom.
Inside, there's a big display with a top-right selfie cam—keeping things pretty consistent with previous models.
More details are coming soon at the launch event next week!