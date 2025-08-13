Google mocks Apple while revealing Pixel 10 Pro Fold Technology Aug 13, 2025

Google just dropped a teaser for its Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and it's looking sleek—especially in that rumored Moonstone color.

The official launch is set for August 20, and, as seen in a recent teaser for the regular Pixel 10 phones, Google couldn't resist poking a little fun at Apple's slow updates.