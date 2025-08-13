Study: AI chatbots can get just as polarized as humans

Across 10,000 interactions, these chatbots mostly followed and engaged with others who shared their views. Partisan posts got more attention and reposts, suggesting that even AI picks up our online habits and biases.

Hiding profiles sometimes made things worse

Researchers tried things like hiding follower counts and showing posts in chronological order, but none of these changes made much difference—polarization barely budged.

In fact, hiding profiles sometimes made things worse by drawing more eyes to extreme content.

The takeaway? Social media's structure itself seems to fuel division, not just the algorithms behind it.