AI startup Continua raises 8 million to streamline group chats

Continua's AI agents use large language models to add handy features—think reminders, polls, calendar invites, and shared docs—right inside your group chats. You can even ask the agent privately about past messages without spamming everyone else. The goal: less chaos, smoother coordination.

Founded by ex-Google engineer David Petrou

Continua was founded in 2023 by David Petrou, a longtime Google engineer known for projects like Google Goggles and Glass.

He set out to make AI that actually "gets" how people talk in groups.

Users can control when the agent jumps in or sits back—so you're always in charge of your own chat vibe.