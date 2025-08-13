AI startup Continua raises 8 million to streamline group chats
Continua, an AI startup aiming to make group chats smarter, just scored $8 million in seed funding led by GV, with backing from Bessemer Venture Partners and several angels.
The fresh funds will help Continua fine-tune its AI agents and bring them to more platforms like SMS, iMessage, and Discord.
AI agents in your group chat
Continua's AI agents use large language models to add handy features—think reminders, polls, calendar invites, and shared docs—right inside your group chats.
You can even ask the agent privately about past messages without spamming everyone else.
The goal: less chaos, smoother coordination.
Founded by ex-Google engineer David Petrou
Continua was founded in 2023 by David Petrou, a longtime Google engineer known for projects like Google Goggles and Glass.
He set out to make AI that actually "gets" how people talk in groups.
Users can control when the agent jumps in or sits back—so you're always in charge of your own chat vibe.