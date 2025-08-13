Smart glasses are finally taking off

Luxottica (Ray-Ban's parent and Meta's partner) ramped up production and got these AI glasses into stores across North America, Western Europe and Australia, India, Mexico, and the UAE. The glasses sync with the Meta AI app on your phone. Meanwhile, brands like Xiaomi and TCL-RayNeo are also making moves in this space.

This market isn't slowing down—analysts expect it to grow over 60% each year through 2029.

New AI-powered models from Meta (including Oakley-branded ones for athletes), Alibaba, and others are dropping later this year.

So if you're curious about wearable tech that does more than just look cool, keep an eye out!