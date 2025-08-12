North Korean hacker's secrets leaked online; Kimsuky's attacks laid bare

The hacker's secrets are now public

By digging through digital clues like domain links and work hours in Pyongyang, Saber and cyb0rg confirmed Kim's North Korean ties.

The files show direct attacks on South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense Counterintelligence Command.

Even though hacking back is illegal, prosecution isn't likely since North Korea is so isolated. Still, this rare leak means Kimsuky now has to rebuild parts of its operation—and cybersecurity teams worldwide have new intel to defend against future attacks.

The files are now public thanks to DDoSecrets and were detailed in Phrack magazine.