Save $40 on UE's Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker
The UE Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker just dropped to $59.99—a solid $40 discount—at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo this week.
With its compact build and handy loop for clipping onto your bag, it's a great pick for park days or outdoor hangs.
Battery life and sound quality are highlights
You get up to 14 hours of battery life and full water and dust resistance (it even floats!).
Fast Pair makes connecting with Android phones quick, and you can link two speakers for stereo sound.
The sound quality gets plenty of love too—The Verge's David Pierce recommends the blue version—and all colors are on sale right now.