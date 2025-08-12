Bird flu strain that infects mammals could jump to humans Technology Aug 12, 2025

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found new genetic changes in the H5N1 bird flu virus that could make it easier for the virus to jump to humans.

This strain, called clade 2.3.4.4b, is a currently circulating form of H5N1 and is now showing up in more mammal species—raising concerns about human risk.