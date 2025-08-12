Bird flu strain that infects mammals could jump to humans
Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) have found new genetic changes in the H5N1 bird flu virus that could make it easier for the virus to jump to humans.
This strain, called clade 2.3.4.4b, is a currently circulating form of H5N1 and is now showing up in more mammal species—raising concerns about human risk.
More mutations in key viral proteins
The team looked at thousands of virus samples from birds, mammals, and people, spotting more mutations in key viral proteins that help the virus get into cells and multiply.
Interestingly, viruses adapted to foxes seem even more likely to infect humans than those from cattle.
Need to track these mutations
Using a new model they built, IISc researchers warn that because this strain is spreading widely and has already caused occasional human infections, we need to keep a closer watch on animal outbreaks and track these mutations—just in case it starts spreading among people.