Google Search lets you pick your favorite news sources
Google Search just rolled out "Preferred Sources" for Top Stories in the US and India, making it easier to see news from websites you actually like.
Pick your favorite outlets, and articles from them will show up more often—look for a little star next to their stories.
How to set up preferred sources
To set it up, search any news topic, tap the icon by Top Stories, choose your sites, and refresh.
Most people are picking four or more favorites. Even with your picks, you'll still see other sources sometimes.
If you used Search Lab before, your choices carry over automatically.
Publishers can also nudge fans to add them using Google's help tools.
The feature is rolling out now and should be available to everyone soon.