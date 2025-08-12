Pebblebee's Clip tracker now lets you alert 5 people in emergencies
Pebblebee just rolled out Alert Alive, a new subscription feature for its Clip tracker that lets you share your real-time location with up to five trusted contacts if you're in trouble—much more helpful than the old version, which could only ping one person.
The original alert still blasts a loud siren and flashes lights while texting your location, so help can find you fast.
Alert Alive costs $2.99/month or $24.99/year, giving you more ways to reach people when it matters most.
There's also a free Silent Mode upgrade for both Alert and Alert Alive—so now you can send out an SOS quietly, without any sound or flashing lights if you need to stay discreet.
With these upgrades, Pebblebee is making its Clip tracker a stronger safety pick compared to Apple AirTags, especially for anyone who wants more control over how—and with whom—they share their location in emergencies.