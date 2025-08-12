Apple's MacBook Pro 14 drops to its lowest price ever

The laptop has a Mini-LED display and multiple ports

You're looking at a sharp 14.2-inch Mini-LED screen with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, plus the speed of Apple's new M4 chip and 16GB RAM—so multitasking or editing 4K videos is no sweat.

There's plenty of storage (512GB), three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, SD card slot, and MagSafe charging—no need for extra dongles.

Battery life goes beyond 12 hours even with heavy use, so it'll last through classes or workdays without breaking a sweat.