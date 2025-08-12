Samsung's giant Micro RGB TV costs over $32,000
Samsung just launched its first 115-inch Micro RGB TV in South Korea, priced at about $32,362.
This giant 4K screen uses micro-scale RGB LED backlighting for richer colors and deeper contrast than regular Mini LED TVs.
It's coming soon to the US and other countries, with more sizes on the way.
The TV uses Micro RGB backlight with AI-powered precision
The TV packs a Micro RGB backlight with AI-powered precision, using tiny red, green, and blue LEDs (each under 100um) that are individually controlled for super accurate color.
Samsung's AI engine tweaks every frame to boost color and brightness—even in dark scenes—delivering top-notch visuals at a lower price than their ultra-premium MicroLED models.
It promises better color fidelity than Hisense's TriChroma LED
You get full BT.2020 color coverage, HDR10+ support, a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos audio, and promises better color fidelity than Hisense's TriChroma LED—and sits between Samsung's Neo QLEDs and high-end MicroLEDs as a premium but less intimidatingly expensive option for huge-screen fans.