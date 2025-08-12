Samsung nudges past Apple to become India's top super-premium brand

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra, S25, and S25 Ultra were big hits, helping Samsung lead in phones priced above $800 (around ₹70,000). This high-end segment grew by nearly 16% and now makes up 7% of all smartphone sales. Samsung's AI-powered flagships also helped it top India's ultra-premium charts for the first time.

iPhone 16 was India's best-selling phone in early 2025

Even though Samsung took the overall lead, Apple's iPhone 16 was still India's single best-selling phone in early 2025—making up 4% of total shipments.

The strong showing from both the iPhone 16 and its Plus version kept Apple firmly in the game among high-end buyers.