UP: Mentally challenged woman killed by pack of stray dogs

Investigation underway

Madhuri was mentally challenged

Hata SHO Ramsahay Chauhan said police personnel rushed to the scene and chased away the dogs with sticks. The body was then taken into custody for further investigation. The SHO also revealed that Madhuri was mentally challenged and had likely gone behind the panchayat building before her death on Tuesday. Villagers reported that she often roamed around the village and had been missing since Monday.