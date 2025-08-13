UP: Mentally challenged woman killed by pack of stray dogs
A 30-year-old mentally challenged woman was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Arjun Dumri village, under Hata police station limits. The victim, identified as Madhuri, was found lying in a paddy field near the village panchayat building. Police received a call around 7:00pm about the body being attacked by stray dogs.
Investigation underway
Madhuri was mentally challenged
Hata SHO Ramsahay Chauhan said police personnel rushed to the scene and chased away the dogs with sticks. The body was then taken into custody for further investigation. The SHO also revealed that Madhuri was mentally challenged and had likely gone behind the panchayat building before her death on Tuesday. Villagers reported that she often roamed around the village and had been missing since Monday.
Community concerns
Villagers complained about menace of stray dogs
The villagers alleged that stray dogs have been a menace in the area, citing previous incidents such as a cow being killed a year ago and a goat eight months ago. The attack comes on the heels of the Supreme Court's directives to move all stray dogs in Delhi and the National Capital Region to shelters. The court ordered authorities to catch, sterilize, and permanently shelter stray dogs. It warned that any resistance to these measures would invite legal consequences.