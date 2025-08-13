UP: 2-year-old among 4 dead in bus-truck collision
On Tuesday night in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, a state-run bus and a truck collided head-on near the Gureini petrol pump, leaving four people dead—including a two-year-old—and about 20 others injured.
The bus was carrying over 25 passengers from Varanasi to Shahganj when the accident happened.
Bus driver entered wrong lane, says police
Police say the bus driver entered the wrong lane, causing the crash and damaging both vehicles.
A woman, a young girl, and two men are among those who lost their lives; only two have been identified so far.
The injured were taken to local hospitals, with several in serious condition sent to bigger facilities for better care.
Authorities promise compensation, better safety measures
Both vehicles have been seized as police investigate possible driver negligence.
District officials say they're making sure everyone hurt gets proper treatment.
Authorities also promised compensation for victims' families and said they'll work on stronger safety measures to help prevent tragedies like this in the future.