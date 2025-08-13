Kargil War veteran receives special honor on flight: Details

Deepchand's inspiring journey

Born in Hisar, Haryana, Deepchand joined the Army at just 19. He served in major operations like Rakshak and the 1999 Kargil War, where his regiment fired thousands of shells at Tololing.

A bomb blast during Operation Parakram changed his life forever.

Now, he leads Ideal Soldier Foundation, supporting soldiers' families and honoring martyrs through memorials and flag hoisting.