Kargil War veteran receives special honor on flight: Details
On a recent IndiGo flight, passengers got a moving surprise when the captain introduced Naik Deepchand—a Kargil War veteran who lost both legs and an arm during Operation Parakram—as a defender of the nation.
The cabin filled with applause as Deepchand responded with a humble smile and folded hands, making it a moment to remember.
Deepchand's inspiring journey
Born in Hisar, Haryana, Deepchand joined the Army at just 19. He served in major operations like Rakshak and the 1999 Kargil War, where his regiment fired thousands of shells at Tololing.
A bomb blast during Operation Parakram changed his life forever.
Now, he leads Ideal Soldier Foundation, supporting soldiers' families and honoring martyrs through memorials and flag hoisting.
A soldier's legacy
Deepchand's journey from battlefield to social work is all about resilience and giving back.
His story—and this public recognition—shine a light on the sacrifices soldiers make and remind us why honoring their legacy matters today.