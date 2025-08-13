England: Child window falls lead to deaths, safety measures urged
Since 2019, 13 children under 11 have died in England after falling from windows—deaths the National Child Mortality Database says were "entirely preventable."
The group is urging landlords to add window locks and restrictors.
England's housing watchdog points out these safety gaps are as serious as damp and mold issues in housing.
Local councils need more funding to keep kids safe
More kids are being injured from falls, leaving families in cities like Manchester and Leeds worried about unsafe homes.
The Housing Ombudsman called these deaths "very distressing" and wants landlords to act quickly.
The government is now considering making child-resistant window restrictors mandatory for rentals, with support from housing groups—though local councils say they need more funding to keep kids safe.