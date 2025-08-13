Heavy rainfall alert for several districts in Telangana, Tamil Nadu 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana . The state is expected to witness "heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers with at times very intense spells." Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared a high alert for the next 72 hours, asking all government departments to stay on high alert.

Twitter Post Rainfall alert by IMD Heavy Rainfall Alert 🌧️



Telangana: Very heavy to extremely heavy rain likely in isolated areas from 13th to 16th August.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam & Rayalaseema: Isolated heavy to very heavy rain expected on 13th & 14th August.



⚠️ Safety First:

• Postpone non-essential… pic.twitter.com/cQanKxxGje — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 12, 2025

Education impact Half-day schools in Hyderabad In light of the weather forecast, schools within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits will follow half-day schedules on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a public holiday due to Independence Day. The state education department has announced these measures as a precautionary step against possible disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

Work arrangements IT firms asked to let employees work from home Telangana CM Reddy has also requested information technology (IT) firms to let employees work from home for the next three days. The Hyderabad Rain and Flood Alert Authority (HYDRAA) has recommended that residents avoid unnecessary travel during this period, while Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has ordered irrigation officials to stay on high alert. Staff have been instructed to check dam gates, spillways, embankments, and canals while coordinating with the Disaster Management Department for timely alerts to low-lying areas.

Safety measures IMD issues safety advisory The IMD has issued a safety advisory asking citizens to postpone non-essential travel and avoid taking shelter under trees or billboards. Residents are advised to stay updated through official channels and advisories issued by HYDRAA and local authorities. The weather department has also warned that northern and western parts of Hyderabad, including Medchal district and Cyberabad, are likely to be the worst affected.