Heavy rainfall alert for several districts in Telangana, Tamil Nadu 

CM Reddy declared high alert for next 72 hours

By Snehil Singh
Aug 13, 2025
10:43 am
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana. The state is expected to witness "heavy to very heavy rain or thundershowers with at times very intense spells." Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared a high alert for the next 72 hours, asking all government departments to stay on high alert.

Education impact

Half-day schools in Hyderabad

In light of the weather forecast, schools within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits will follow half-day schedules on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday will be a public holiday due to Independence Day. The state education department has announced these measures as a precautionary step against possible disruptions caused by heavy rainfall.

Work arrangements

IT firms asked to let employees work from home

Telangana CM Reddy has also requested information technology (IT) firms to let employees work from home for the next three days. The Hyderabad Rain and Flood Alert Authority (HYDRAA) has recommended that residents avoid unnecessary travel during this period, while Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has ordered irrigation officials to stay on high alert. Staff have been instructed to check dam gates, spillways, embankments, and canals while coordinating with the Disaster Management Department for timely alerts to low-lying areas.

Safety measures

IMD issues safety advisory

The IMD has issued a safety advisory asking citizens to postpone non-essential travel and avoid taking shelter under trees or billboards. Residents are advised to stay updated through official channels and advisories issued by HYDRAA and local authorities. The weather department has also warned that northern and western parts of Hyderabad, including Medchal district and Cyberabad, are likely to be the worst affected.

Tamil Nadu

Rainfall predicted for several districts of Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, in its Wednesday bulletin, the IMD predicted rainfall in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. It also predicted light thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rain in one or two places in the Ghat areas of Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli. However, the week ahead will bring a mix of rainy spells and warmer days for Chennai. On Thursday, showers are set to continue, with the mercury peaking at 31.9°C and an 82% chance of rain.