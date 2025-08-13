Next Article
BHU: Male students beaten up for walking with girl friend
A first-year MBBS student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was allegedly molested near the university library early Tuesday morning while walking back to her hostel with three male friends.
Three former BHU students reportedly confronted them around 3:30am assaulted her companions, and then fled.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about campus safety for women.
Accused former students of BHU
After the victim raised an alarm, one of her friends filed a complaint and police registered an FIR for molestation and assault.
The accused—identified as former students from BHU's Department of Physical Education—were arrested soon after near campus.
Police say they are being interrogated and the investigation is ongoing.