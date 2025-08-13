DRDO guest house manager arrested for leaking information to Pakistan
What's the story
Mahendra Prasad, the manager of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Guest House at Chandan Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, has been arrested on charges of espionage. He was allegedly leaking sensitive information to a handler of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The Rajasthan Police said Prasad, a resident of Palyun in Almora district, Uttarakhand, was using social media to share confidential and strategic information across the border.
Legal proceedings
Case registered under Official Secrets Act
A case has been registered against Prasad under the Official Secrets Act of 1923. He is expected to be produced in court on Wednesday and will be taken into police remand for further questioning, according to reports. The arrest comes amid heightened surveillance by the Rajasthan CID Intelligence on anti-national activities ahead of Independence Day celebrations.
Espionage details
Leaked information about movement of DRDO, Army officials
After his arrest, Prasad was subjected to joint interrogation by security agencies and a detailed technical analysis of his mobile phone. The investigation revealed that he had leaked sensitive information about the movement of DRDO scientists and Indian Army officers visiting the Chandan Field Firing Range for missile and weapon trials. The facility is a key site for testing strategic defense equipment in Jaisalmer. Based on this evidence, CID Intelligence formally arrested Prasad on charges of espionage.