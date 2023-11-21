UP: Teen rape survivor hacked to death by accused, brother

By Riya Baibhawi 04:28 pm Nov 21, 2023

The accused, identified as Pawan and Ashok Nishad, are on the run

In a spine-chilling incident, a 19-year-old rape survivor was brutally hacked to death by two brothers out on bail in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district late on Monday, the police revealed on Tuesday. The accused—Pawan and Ashok Nishad—have since been on the run. Notably, the victim accused Pawan of raping her three years ago when she was a minor, prompting her family to file a police case. Since then, Pawan and his accomplices have been pressuring her to withdraw the case.

Brothers plotted murder after release from jail

Ashok, who is also a suspect in a separate murder case, was released from jail only two days before the woman's murder. Pawan, who was also behind bars, was released a few months ago, said reports. The police reportedly said that the brothers planned to confront the victim's family and coerce them into dropping the case. However, when things didn't go as planned, they ambushed and murdered the victim while she was out to graze cattle on Monday evening.

Police confirm rivalry regarding old litigation

The police said that the victim was killed with an ax on a main road when she was returning after grazing cattle. Kaushambi Superintendent of Police (SP) Brijesh Srivastava said there was a dispute between both parties belonging to "the same community regarding an old rivalry and litigation," due to which "members of one party killed the girl with a sharp weapon." "A police complaint was filed, and the accused have been booked," he added. Both the accused are absconding.

Police form 3 teams to track down accused

The incident in Dherha village under the Mahewaghat Police Station area has sparked political controversy in a state ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Relatives of the victim had previously alerted the local police about harassment and intimidation by the accused several times, but no action was taken, reported Jagran. The local police have begun their investigation, sent the victim's body for an autopsy, and constituted three teams to apprehend the absconding suspects.

Crime against women in Uttar Pradesh

This heinous murder has once again drawn attention to the rising crime against women in UP. In September, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath proclaimed that anyone who harrases a woman would be punished by Yamraj, the Hindu god of death. Notably, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)'s 2021 report said that UP witnessed a rape every three hours. The report also noted that more than 56,000 cases of crimes against women were reported across the state in 2021.

UP government launches 'Mission Shakti' to tackle crimes

To counter crimes against women in the state, the UP government has implemented several initiatives, including its much-vaunted "Mission Shakti" program. However, the latest murder comes just a month after CM Adityanath unveiled the fourth phase of the Mission Shakti. It is aimed at empowering girls and women, ensuring their safety, education, and respect, and making them aware of their legal rights. The program was initially launched in 2020.