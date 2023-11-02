Delhi liquorgate: Kejriwal's ED appearance likely today, AAP fears arrest

By Prateek Talukdar 08:16 am Nov 02, 202308:16 am

Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the ED on Thursday at around 11:00 am

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal is expected to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday at around 11:00 am in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The AAP has said that he might be arrested in the case, accusing the BJP of trying to crush the party due to political vendetta.

Mamata Banerjee should also be arrested: West Bengal BJP leader

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre on Wednesday over ED's summons to Kejriwal saying that it was conspiring to arrest all opposition leaders before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. West Bengal BJP's general secretary Agnimitra Paul said that the ED could arrest Kejriwal after interrogation, adding that the probe agency should also interrogate Banerjee alleging, "She knows everything."

Kejriwal talked to one of the main accused: ED

Kejriwal has been summoned under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The CBI hasn't named him as an accused in the chargesheet. However, the ED in its preliminary complaint in January 2022 said that he spoke to Sameer Mahendru, one of the main accused, over a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused Vijay Nair, the AAP's communication in charge.

Money trail of Rs. 338 crore 'tentatively established': SC

Several BJP leaders said that Kejriwal's arrest in the case is imminent since the SC noted that a money trail of Rs. 338 crore has been "tentatively established." The summons to Kejriwal came shortly after the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of Keriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia. AAP MP Sanjay Singh has also been arrested in the case.

What's the case?

The investigative agencies allege the Delhi Excise Police 2021-22—scrapped within seven months—led to cartelization by granting licenses to ineligible players in lieu of kickbacks, which were used for the AAP's Goa election campaign. The AAP government has dismissed the allegations, saying the policy would have resulted in an increase in revenue. However, the agencies say the policy caused massive financial losses to the exchequer.