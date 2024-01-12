PM Modi inaugurates India's longest sea bridge in Mumbai

It is built over a cost of Rs. 17,840 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's longest sea bridge—Atal Setu—on Friday. The bridge, named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. It will also reduce travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa, and South India. Built at a cost of Rs. 17,840 crore, Atal Setu, or Mumbai Trans Habour Link (MTHL), is also the longest bridge in the country. It will be open to the public on Saturday.

Why does this story matter?

With the inauguration of the bridge, the government aims to improve the "ease of mobility" for the citizens. The 21.8-kilometer-long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and the Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will shorten the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes. The MTHL is India's first sea bridge to incorporate an open road tolling (ORT) system, allowing vehicles to pass through toll booths at speeds of up to 100 kmph without stopping.

Innovative technologies used in bridge construction

The lights utilized in Atal Setu are designed not to disrupt the aquatic environment. The construction incorporated various technologies introduced for the first time in India, earning it recognition as an "engineering marvel" by experts, according to a senior official. It also features innovative technologies, emphasizing environmental sensitivity, the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, said, according to NDTV.

Visuals of Mumbai's Atal Setu

PM Modi to also unveil new projects

After the bridge's inaugural, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Navi Mumbai, where he will dedicate three other infrastructure projects. During the visit, the prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

PM to launch bulk drinking water project

Additionally, PM Modi will inaugurate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project, which cost over Rs. 1,975 crore. This project will supply drinking water to the Palghar and Thane districts in Maharashtra, benefiting around 14 lakh people. He will also launch the Bharat Ratnam Mega Common Facilitation Centre for the gems and jewelry sector at the Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone-Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ). It is a first-of-its-kind facility in India.

More about India's longest sea bridge

The MTHL is strategically designed to connect with the arterial Mumbai-Pune Expressway, further enhancing connectivity between the state's two largest cities. It will also be a vital link between Third Mumbai—a planned city around Navi Mumbai International Airport—and the rest of the city. Motorists will be allowed to travel at a maximum speed of 100 kmph, with specific restrictions for different vehicle types. Heavy vehicles, motorcycles, autorickshaws, and tractors will not be permitted on the bridge.